Boosting auto industry efficiencies through measurable tech

Technology is progressing by leaps and bounds. As the car gradually transforms into a computer on wheels, can technology help give the edge to the larger automotive industry through measurable and tech-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions? Well, BI Worldwide plans to do exactly that.

Inspired by applied behavioural science, it provides loyalty solutions that help brands address key challenges in channel distribution networks across the auto supply chain and create a value proposition.

Sukesh Jain, CEO, BI Worldwide (India) explained that “our core strength lies in applying principles of behavioural science, design thinking tools and methodology and combining them with our domain research and thought leadership while creating value and ROI based solutions for our clients.”

India specific developments

It is no secret that companies that have been successful in India have understood the importance of designing and implementing strategies specifically curated for the country. Jain outlined that to be able to help its partners, it leverages five key focus areas including using data analytics to drive engagement. Predictive, prescriptive, social and other advanced analytics allows BI Worldwide to leverage behavioural insights in developing a more targeted and customised campaign as opposed to a one size fits all approach.

Then comes behavioural science-based channel promotions. BI Worldwide also brings a rewards marketplace, which Jain says has “an unbeatable collection of cool merchandise, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and self-serve travel options.” This marketplace is currently used by more than 5 million people in over 160 countries and 22 languages.

Challenges faced by the automotive industry

According to BI Worldwide, some distributors give products at a higher rate. Then comes the problems emerging due to a lack of innovation and R&D to improve products. Poor quality of packaging, which often gets damaged during transport, and delays in delivery affect sales too.

“Our set of solutions are mostly concentrated on the aftermarket and focusses on driving engagement and loyalty. Globally, we also help brands with channel and sales incentive programs to drive growth,” shared Jain.

Depending on the client needs, BI Worldwide says it can create unique, customised programs to meet the specific needs varying from improving engagement to performance.

There is also the issue of resolution. Often lack of personal touch or a wrong communication approach results in a poor understanding of incentive packages and dissatisfaction with the incentive package. BI Worldwide and Kantar conducted, what is said to be the first-of-its-kind research, to analyse what inspires, engages, and motivates channel partners in India.

Jain highlighted that nearly, “11% of channel partners in the automotive sector are ‘Unattached’. These channel partners are easily swayed as brands have high budgets resulting in a transactional relationship. Multi-year contracts of automotive channel partners result in the inability to move from the brand even though they are not satisfied with the brand. This results in 57% of the automotive channel partners being ‘Trapped’ Brands today have started to focus on influencer management-the last mile in the channel distribution network who influence the end-customers decision- to drive their larger channel engagement objectives.”

It provides fulfilment services over 19,000 pin codes across India and nearly 15 percent of its commercial revenue comes from the automotive segment, as per the company. This marketplace interface includes tier-2 and Tier-3 cities too and it claims to be working with more than 30 automotive brands the list includes the likes of Tata Motors, SKF, Mahle, Shell, Michelin and Bridgestone.