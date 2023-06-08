MG Motors India has bagged an order for 500 units of MG ZS e-SUV from BluSmart Mobility, a leading electric vehicle ride-hailing service and charging infrastructure operator.

As per the understanding, BluSmart Mobility will make available the ZS e-SUV on its platform for last-mile mobility. The ZS EV comes with the largest-in-segment 50.3kWH battery that offers a range of upto 461km on a single charge. The powerful motor of ZS EV delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The flagship electric SUV comes with a prismatic cell battery which has a high energy density that offers better range and life.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy MD, MG Motors India said, “We are happy to join forces with BluSmart on our collective mission towards faster adoption of sustainable mobility. This order of ZS EV SUVs not only demonstrates BluSmart’s confidence in our commitment to electric mobility but also reflects our shared vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem in India.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart said, “Our partnership with MG Motors India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to revolutionise and decarbonise mobility in the country, and we are ecstatic to join forces with the exceptional team at MG Motors.”