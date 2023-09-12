Bluewheelz Forge partners Okaya EV to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers for last-mile logistics

Okaya EV, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a strategic collaboration with Bluwheelz, a tech-enabled logistics company, to introduce green vehicles for last-mile logistics.

As per the partnership, Okaya plans to provide its electric vehicles and aftersales service at the all-India level at best possible pricing. Furthermore, the brand plans to operate in more than 40 cities in the next 12 months through its existing customer base of e-commerce, quick-commerce, food tech, logistics, FMCG and other categories of customers.

On the other hand, Bluwheelz which offers Fleet as a Service will deploy EVs for first-, mid-, and last-mile logistics solutions. The company says this forward-thinking approach addresses cost and timeline challenges prevalent in the logistics space, all while making a positive environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions.

The partners will initially deploy 1,000 EVs this month across Delhi, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar, with the goal of reaching approximately 5,000 EVs within the next two years.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, MD, Okaya EV stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Bluwheelz, a company that shares our commitment to sustainable transportation. This collaboration will not only accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the logistics industry but also contribute significantly to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Arun Sharma, Executive Director, Bluwheelz said, “Bluwheelz is dedicated to providing innovative logistics solutions that are not only efficient but also environmentally responsible. Our partnership with Okaya EV aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a cleaner and greener future for last-mile logistics.”