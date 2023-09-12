scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Bluewheelz Forge partners Okaya EV to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers for last-mile logistics

As per the partnership, Okaya plans to provide its electric vehicles and aftersales service at the all-India level at best possible pricing.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Okaya EV

Okaya EV, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a strategic collaboration with Bluwheelz, a tech-enabled logistics company, to introduce green vehicles for last-mile logistics.

As per the partnership, Okaya plans to provide its electric vehicles and aftersales service at the all-India level at best possible pricing. Furthermore, the brand plans to operate in more than 40 cities in the next 12 months through its existing customer base of e-commerce, quick-commerce, food tech, logistics, FMCG and other categories of customers. 

On the other hand, Bluwheelz which offers Fleet as a Service will deploy EVs for first-, mid-, and last-mile logistics solutions. The company says this forward-thinking approach addresses cost and timeline challenges prevalent in the logistics space, all while making a positive environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions.

Also Read

The partners will initially deploy 1,000 EVs this month across Delhi, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar, with the goal of reaching approximately 5,000 EVs within the next two years.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, MD, Okaya EV stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Bluwheelz, a company that shares our commitment to sustainable transportation. This collaboration will not only accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the logistics industry but also contribute significantly to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Arun Sharma, Executive Director, Bluwheelz said, “Bluwheelz is dedicated to providing innovative logistics solutions that are not only efficient but also environmentally responsible. Our partnership with Okaya EV aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a cleaner and greener future for last-mile logistics.”

More Stories on
Electric Mobility

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50
Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS