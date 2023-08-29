Blue Energy Motors bags order to supply 100 LNG trucks to CONCOR

Blue Energy Motors, a leading truck manufacturer in India has got an order from Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to supply 100 LNG trucks.

A Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is India’s leading containerised multimodal logistics services company. It develops multimodal transport and logistics infrastructure to support India’s growing domestic and international trade.

The company as part of its drive towards sustainability and decarbonisation of its operations will deploy Blue Energy Motors LNG-powered fleet of trucks at its strategic hubs to facilitate containers’ first and last-mile movement.

Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO, Blue Energy Motors said, “This is a significant step towards providing momentum to India’s green trucking revolution with our cutting-edge LNG-powered heavy-duty long-haul trucks. Our state-of-the-art LNG trucks will help CONCOR establish a more sustainable and environmentally conscious transportation ecosystem. Our green trucks are poised to lead up to a 30 percent reduction in CO2 emissions within the CONCOR fleet while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership.”

Blue Energy Motors’ BE 5528+LNG tractor truck was introduced as the first model, marking the beginning of Blue Energy Motor’s entry into the green energy-fuelled heavy-duty truck industry. The BE 5528+ uses FPT Industrial’s (IVECO Group) multipoint stoichiometric combustion engine for best-in-class fuel efficiency and quieter operation than diesel engines. It is the best natural gas vehicle available on the Indian market, with 280 horsepower and 1000 Nm of torque. The truck has the first 990-litre cryogenic LNG tank in its class, giving it an up to 1,400km range on a single fill.