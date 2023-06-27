BillionElectric raises Rs 82 crore in seed funding, to focus on electric bus and truck for airport operations

BillionElectric, an E-Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) platform has announced its foray into the Indian market, securing $10 million (Rs 82 crore) in a seed round of equity and asset lease funding. The funds will be strategically allocated to two key initiatives: firstly, the deployment of electric tarmac buses at the Bengaluru international airport; and secondly, the development of a mid-mile heavy EV trucks platform.

The EV start-up is a group company of Charge+Zone, a leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider in the country. BillionElectric claims it has already inked a contract to expand its services to 10 additional airports across India, following the initial launch in Bengaluru in collaboration with Veera Vahana.

As part of its comprehensive E-MaaS offering, BillionElectric aims to provide a wide range of services, including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure in collaboration with Charge+Zone, and an integrated e-mobility platform, ensuring seamless operations. Additionally, the platform will extend its support to commercial electric vehicles, facilitating zero emissions driven and efficient transportation of goods for large corporates.

Kartikey Hariyani, Co-Founder, Chief Platform Architect, BillionElectric said, “Over the last 2 years of product development and software innovation, this is our significant investment as it serves as a powerful catalyst in our mission to reshape the transportation landscape and offer cutting-edge, cost-effective, and sustainable mobility solutions to businesses and individuals alike.”

Mustafa Wajid, Co-founder, Chief Advisor- Business & Strategy, BillionElectric added, “At BillionElectric, we are committed to spearheading this paradigm shift from molecules to electrons and thereby empowering intercity logistic companies to thrive in this evolving landscape by embracing our E-MaaS platform.”

The EV start-up plans to achieve an impressive milestone of covering a billion clean energy miles annually through its e-mobility service. It has forged strategic partnerships with leading OEMs to deliver e-vehicles. Additionally, the charging infrastructure will be reinforced by Charge+Zone, which has a nationwide network of charging stations. Moreover, it facilitates the collection of user behaviour data, identification of charging stations, vehicle tracking with geofencing capabilities, and access to immobilisation technology.