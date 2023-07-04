scorecardresearch
Bengaluru’s Namma Yatri partners Kapture to improve customer experience 

The open network-based ride-hailing platform is developed in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Bengaluru’s open network-based ride-hailing platform for drivers and customers, Namma Yatri has onboarded Kapture CX – a renowned SaaS-based Customer Experience platform to efficiently address customer inconveniences coming from multiple channels on a daily basis.

The open network-based ride-hailing platform is developed in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani aims to counter ride-hailing giants over unfair work practices and excessively high fares. In a short span, it has already registered over 1.1 million users and over 68,000 registered drivers.

Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO, Kapture said, “We are excited to be a CX partner of a revolutionary app. As part of the integration, we would deeply focus on bringing customer centricity for Nammi Yatri by providing deep customer insights for hyper-personalisation, augmented customer experience and business scalability.”

Rajiv Ravindran, Customer Support Head – Namma Yatri said, “We were looking for a solution that can help us unify the voice of the customers. With this partnership we look forward to adding a layer of personalisation at every level which will help us bring more context and create wonderful CX.”

With the integration of Kapture, Namma Yatri aims to efficiently address and resolve the high volume of tickets, ensuring timely resolutions for its users. Using Kapture CX’s automation technology it aims to streamline the ticketing process and offer self-service facilities, further enhancing the overall customer support experience. The platform will be integrated with Namma Yatri’s in-house system containing all the ride details. In addition, it will also be embedded with the chat, call, email and social media platforms of the app to facilitate seamless omnichannel ticketing.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 12:22 IST

