BattRE appoints Kumar Abhishek as COO

Abhishek has spent 22 years at Hero Motocorp and Maruti Suzuki where he managed Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain Management.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
BattRE Electric Mobility, an e-mobility company has announced the appointment of Kumar Abhishek as Chief Operations Officer. In his new role, Abhishek will oversee and drive the operational excellence of BattRE Electric.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of BattRE Electric Mobility. “Abhishek’s deep knowledge and experience in strategic sourcing and supply chain management will strengthen our operations and contribute to the continued success of our company. We look forward to his valuable contributions as we strive to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry in India.”

“With a strong focus on delivering quality and sustainable e-mobility solutions, we aim to create a positive impact in the electric vehicle industry. Together with the talented team at BattRE, I look forward to driving the company’s growth and realizing our collective vision of a greener and more efficient future,” said Kumar Abhishek, Chief Operations Officer, BattRE Electric Mobility.

Abhishek holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from NIT Patna, specialising in Electrical Engineering. He also pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IIM Lucknow through the IPMX program.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 12:21 IST

