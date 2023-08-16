Bajaj Auto’s electric three-wheeler range revealed

Homegrown two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto may have taken a cautious approach to the electrification megatrend, but now it seems all set to make a mark in the electric three-wheeler space as well.

In fact, Bajaj Auto has already done a soft launch of sorts (available in select places) of its electric three-wheeler range consisting of passenger carrier – Bajaj RE E.Tec 9.0 – and cargo offerings – Maxima Cargo and Maxima Cargo XL.

In FY2023, a total of 482,097 three-wheelers – passenger, e-rickshaw and goods carrier – were sold in India. The Pune-based three-wheeler maker does not have presence in the e-rickshaw segment, yet held a commanding 62 percent market share in the overall sales.

Passenger three-wheeler sales.

Dissecting further the company claims 72 percent market share in the three-wheeler passenger vehicle segment and 40 percent market share in the goods carrier segment respectively for the same year.

Coming to Q1 FY2024, Bajaj Auto has increased its market share to 76 percent in the passenger carrier segment and 49 percent in the goods carrier segment respectively.

Tech specs

Coming to the technical specifications, the Bajaj RE E.Tec 9.0 autorickshaw has a claimed ARAI-claimed range of 178km on single charge, thanks to the large 8.9 kWh LFP battery.

It comes with a 2-speed automatic transmission which has a top speed of 45kmph in power mode and 40kmph in eco mode. The e3W has a peak power of 4.5 kW (continuous). Charging the EV using a regular socket takes around 4 hours and 30 minutes (80 percent charge in under 3 hours). It also gets hill assist mode for smoother operation.

In terms of suspension, the E.Tec 90 comes with a single shock absorber spring in the front and an independent trailing arm with a helical spring on the back.

The Bajaj Maxima Cargo E.Tec 90 and XL Cargo E.Tec 120 have nearly identical specifications in terms of performance – 40kmph top speed in Power mode and 30kmph in Eco mode. The wheelbase is 2274mm and ground clearance of 180mm.

The difference lies in peak power 4.5 kW and 5.5 kW; battery capacity 8.9 kWh and 11.8 kWh respectively.

All three electric vehicles have a gradeability of 29 percent max and 20 percent continuous. Similarly, all come with a warranty of 36 months or 80,000km whichever comes first.

Coming to the price, the Bajaj RE – E.Tech 9.0 e-autorickshaw is available for Rs 306,550 (ex-showroom Agra); Bajaj Maxima Cargo E.Tec 9.0 for Rs 356,326 (ex-showroom Pune) and Bajaj Maxima XL Cargo E.Tec 12.0 for Rs 377,391 (ex-showroom Pune) respectively. All prices include FAME 2 subsidy.