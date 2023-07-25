Bajaj Auto Q1FY24 profit jumps 42% on strong domestic demand

Strong domestic business momentum helped drive Bajaj Auto’s Q1 earnings. The two-wheeler major clocked 42% YoY increase in Q1FY24 profit to Rs 1665 from Rs 1173 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially too there is a strong 16 percent jump in profit.

Bajaj Auto’s Q1 FY24 revenue from operations rose 29% YoY to Rs 10,310 from Rs 8,005 same quarter last fiscal. The sustained buoyancy on the domestic front helped cushion weak, albeit improving exports performance.

The company’s domestic revenues registered its biggest-ever quarter, maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory yet again. The export volumes too improved sequentially, up by 12% despite the continued currency/macro challenges in overseas markets. Some key interventions taken particularly on currency availability helped the uptick in exports to Africa and Latin America

Motorcycles saw strong volume growth led by the Pulsar brand which clocked fresh highs in terms of volumes and revenue. The seasonal demand during the marriage season and focus on the 125cc+ segment helped drive up motorcycle volumes.

It is also important to note that Bajaj Auto saw a steady expansion of Chetak EV and volumes are up more than 2x sequentially and 3x YoY. Its touchpoints now span across 90 cities.

Some of the high points of the quarter include unveiling of the new Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X made at the new Chakan 2 factory. It is being made available in a phased manner at over 100 showrooms across 80 cities this year.