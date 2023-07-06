Auto sales in June grow by 10% with CVs witnessing a flat growth while three-wheelers record the highest

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for June 2023. The commercial vehicle segment witness the highest growth while passenger vehicles record a flat 5 percent YoY growth.

Commenting on June 2023 performance, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania stated, “Despite a 10% YoY growth, the Auto Retail sector has seen an 8% MoM dip, indicating a short-term deceleration in sales. Analysing individual categories on a YoY basis, 2W, 3W, PV, Tractor and CV segments observed growth rates of 7%, 75%, 5%, 41% and 0.5% respectively.”

“In comparison to pre-COVID levels, the overall auto retail marked a marginal decrease of 3%, with 2W as the sole laggard. Conversely, the CV segment experienced a 1.5% growth compared to June’19, surpassing the pre-COVID levels for the first time.”

A 12% MoM drop was observed in two-wheeler sales, with electric vehicle sales witnessing a 56% MoM decline, primarily due to the government reducing FAME subsidies, triggering extreme price hikes.

CATEGORY JUNE’23 JUNE’22 YoY % (2022) 2W 13,10,186 12,27,149 6.77% 3W 86,511 49,299 75.48% E-RICKSHAW(P) 39,042 24,257 60.95% E-RICKSHAW WITH CART (G) 2,877 1,858 54.84% THREE WHEELER (GOODS) 8,342 6,764 23.33% THREE WHEELER (PASSENGER) 36,180 16,373 120.97% THREE WHEELER (PERSONAL) 70 47 48.94% PV 2,95,299 2,81,811 4.79% TRAC 98,660 69,952 41.04% CV 73,212 72,894 0.44% LCV 41,975 43,989 -4.58% MCV 5,988 5,621 6.53% HCV 22,070 21,034 4.93% Others 3,179 2,250 41.29% Total 18,63,868 17,01,105 9.57% Credit: FADA

Near Term Outlook

July 2023’s auto retail outlook signals mixed trends. The two-wheeler market anticipates continued supply challenges and economic pressures, despite new schemes and expectations of monsoon-boosted sentiment. Meanwhile, the cutback in FAME subsidies casts a shadow over EV sales. Conversely, the three-wheeler market predicts growth, underpinned by favourable market responses and rising demand.

The passenger vehicle segment faces a dichotomy of factors. While the launch of new models and a potential rise in rural sales lend optimism, dealers navigate inventory pressures from OEMs and demand-supply mismatches, impacting profitability. However, the anticipation of a boost from the upcoming festive season in end-August offers a hopeful outlook.

The commercial vehicle sector contends with a balance of positive market sentiment and potential monsoon impacts, with demand spurred by infrastructural projects and improved financing options.

On the agricultural front, erratic monsoon rainfall in India is hindering crop sowing. The delayed and uneven rains may reduce crop yields, shorten crop cycles and cause a delay in future crop arrivals. Such developments may affect the sales of automobiles, particularly in rural areas where a weak agricultural season could lead to a reduction in disposable income, thus affecting demand for two-wheelers and entry-level cars.

Yet, upcoming rains may potentially boost agricultural prospects, revive rural demand, and positively influence automotive sales. FADA hence remains cautiously optimistic for the near-term outlook.