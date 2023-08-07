The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for June 2023. The cumulative auto sales grew by a steady 10% YoY in July 2023, mirroring the previous month. Despite a positive YoY growth,overall retail sales declined by 5% MoM.

All vehicle categories reported positive YoY growths including Two-Wheelers (2W) at 8%, Three-Wheelers (3W) at 74%, Passenger Vehicles (PV) at 4%, Tractors (Trac) at 21%, and Commercial Vehicles (CV) at 2%. The 3W category witnessed an all-time highest monthly sales of 94,148 units in July, thus recording YoY and MoM growths of 74% and 9%, respectively.

CATEGORY JULY’23 JULY’22 YoY % JUNE’23 MoM% 2W 12,28,139 11,35,566 8.15% 13,10,186 -6.26% 3W 94,148 54,000 74.35% 86,511 8.83% E-RICKSHAW(P) 43,529 27,037 61.00% 39,042 11.49% E-RICKSHAW WITH CART (G) 2,773 1,997 38.86% 2,877 -3.61% THREE WHEELER (GOODS) 9,010 6,199 45.35% 8,342 8.01% THREE WHEELER (PASSENGER) 38,761 18,728 106.97% 36,180 7.13% THREE WHEELER (PERSONAL) 75 39 92.31% 70 7.14% PV 2,84,064 2,73,055 4.03% 2,95,299 -3.80% TRAC 90,765 74,977 21.06% 98,660 -8.00% CV 73,065 71,619 2.02% 73,212 -0.20% LCV 43,236 44,672 -3.21% 41,975 3.00% MCV 6,182 5,329 16.01% 5,988 3.24% HCV 20,581 19,691 4.52% 22,070 -6.75% Others 3,066 1,927 59.11% 3,179 -3.55% Total 17,70,181 16,09,217 10.00% 18,63,868 -5.03% Source: FADA Research

All other categories including 2W, PV and Trac, witnessed negative MoM growths of 6%, 4%, 8%. The CV segment registered a marginal MoM decline of 0.2%. When compared with pre-COVID figures, overall retails showed a 13% decline. The 2W segment grappled with a significant 23% dip, while CVs also underperformed with a 4% contraction.

Reflecting on July 2023, FADA President, Mr. Manish Raj Singhania said, “Auto retail grew 10% YoY in July, mirroring last month’s trend. However, the MoM decline continued highlighting short-term slowdowns. On a YoY basis, segments like 2W, 3W, PV, Tractor, and CV grew at rates of 8%, 74%, 4%, 21%, and 2%”.

Near term outlook

July 2023’s auto retail outlook signals mixed trends marked by a blend of opportunities and challenges. The 2W sector expects an uptick, driven by upcoming festivals, a harmonious supply-demand equilibrium and the rollout of new models. The 3W category, too, is witnessing a surge in interest, particularly towards electric variants.

In the realm of CV, the anticipation of the festive season, the aftermath of a good monsoon and pent-up demand set the stage for potential growth. Similarly, the PV segment is likely to benefit from festive euphoria and new product introductions coupled with high demand in the SUV category.

However, there are challenges like OEM support and dealer engagement that need to be addressed. The 2W segment’s entry-level category continues to be a cause for concern. In the CV space, there are apprehensions regarding streamlined loan disbursements for buyers. Inventory level in PV has breached the 50 days mark in anticipation of upcoming festival season and the slowdown in entry level cars remains.

A larger concern is the IMD’s projection of a below-average rainfall in August, potentially leading to lower crop yields. This could impact the purchasing power, especially in rural regions. While the industry has experienced a tepid trend over the past two months, FADA remains watchful in the short term.

While caution remains the operative word in the short term, FADA is hopeful about retail growth prospects, especially with the festive season on the horizon.