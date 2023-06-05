Auto Inc focusses on sustainability on World Environment Day

The World Environment Day celebrated on June 5, every year is aimed to raise awareness and action to protect the environment. For the automotive industry which is amongst the top contributors to the country’s economy, is also a key contributor towards air pollution.

Hence, the industry is often blamed for environmental damage, but over the years key stakeholders are doing their bit towards reducing their carbon footprint as well as targeting carbon neutrality.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker has announced setting up of two new solar power plants – a 20 MWp plant at Manesar and 1.85 MWp plant at its R&D centre, Rohtak. This it says will take its total solar power capacity to 48.15 MWp by FY 2024-25, a significant jump from current 26.3 MWp. Thus, Maruti Suzuki India will meet 30 percent of its overall energy requirements through renewable sources.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has kickstarted its week-long National Environment Campaign, which will see the company undertake plantation of more than 23,000 saplings across India along with making dedicated efforts to make a significant impact on reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable alternatives under the theme ‘Say No to Plastic’.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has got certifications for Zero Waste to Landfill and Net Water Positive Operation as part of its effort to minimise environmental impact. It is also transitioning towards 100% green energy that has led to 92% reduction in CO2 emissions at its Aurangabad Plant. Through rooftop solar-power installations, it has also significantly reduced energy consumption and offset CO2 emissions at its Chakan, Pune car manufacturing plant as well. Going forward, it is working with its suppliers and channel partners to further drive sustainability across value chain.

Chargeup a finance network technology platform has launched #ChargeForChange, a year-long campaign directed towards the welfare of drivers and the environment at large.

Delhi-based electric vehicle ride-hailing company BluSmart Mobility has marked the occasion by surpassing the 200 million kilometres milestone. This it says was achieved through more than 6 million zero-emission trips in its EV fleet since its inception in 2019. In terms of numbers, this translates to over 14,600 tonnes of CO2 saved or the positive impact of more than 630,000 fully grown trees actively absorbing CO2 within a year.

JK Tyre & Industries has announced an ambitious target to increase the percentage of power usage at its manufacturing facilities from 53 percent to 75 percent through renewable sources. By 2050, it aims to become a carbon-neutral company by integrating innovative technologies and sustainable practices.

CNH Industrial, a leading farm equipment manufacturer says its ongoing efforts in India, including reducing carbon emissions through solar energy in our plants, supporting water conservation initiatives in nearby villages, preventing stubble burning through its crop residue management in more than 10 locations, and implementing the Miyawaki forest project with a plantation of over 10,000 trees.

Another tyre major, CEAT is working with with local women’s self-help groups to manufacture eco-friendly cloth bags at their Bhandup plant’s community center. This initiative it says not only provides economic empowerment for the women involved but also raises awareness about sustainability and the need to reduce plastic consumption. A total of 5,000 bags have been produced, with distribution planned across all CEAT plants. In addition, it has also undertaken a week-long focus on sustainability across its manufacturing plants in the country.