Auto component makers as innovation enablers for OEMs

By Rahul Dhoot

The automotive industry is undergoing a radical transformation, driven by technological advancements, and changing consumer demands. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) face relentless pressure to develop cutting-edge vehicles that meet stringent regulations, offer enhanced safety features, and provide a seamless driving experience.

In this dynamic landscape, B2B auto component manufacturers are stepping beyond their traditional roles as mere suppliers. They have emerged as critical innovation enablers, empowering OEMs to stay ahead in a fiercely competitive market. Often overlooked, these manufacturers play an essential role in the industry by providing tailor-made, high-quality components that cater to the diverse needs of the automotive sector.

The Indian automotive industry as a whole has consistently been a significant driver of the country’s economic growth. It contributes a remarkable share of 7.5 percent to the overall GDP and 49 percent to India’s manufacturing GDP. Despite adverse circumstances, the auto parts business grew by 23 percent, adding 2.3 percent to India’s GDP. Looking ahead, projections indicate that the auto parts exports business alone is expected to contribute about 7 percent to India’s GDP by 2026. The continuous growth of this industry highlights its crucial role in shaping the country’s economic landscape.

Growing automotive wiring harness market

B2B auto components manufacturers have been contributing to innovation in the automotive wiring harness market. Wiring harnesses are an essential component in any vehicle, acting as the nervous system that connects various electrical and electronic components. The market for automotive wiring harnesses has witnessed significant growth and is expected to continue expanding at a considerable CAGR of 8 percent through 2033, reaching a valuation of $119.31 billion (Rs 983,950 crore). In 2023, the market valuation was already at $55.26 billion (Rs 455,729 crore), indicating substantial growth potential.

India’s automotive industry is undergoing massive technological upgradation, embracing advancements in areas such as electric mobility and clean energy initiatives. As one of the world’s largest automobile markets, India is witnessing a shift towards electric vehicles with the government actively promoting their adoption. This push for electric mobility has resulted in an increase in demand for automotive wiring harnesses built expressly for EVs. In the fiscal year 2023, electric vehicle sales in India reached a significant milestone of 1.17 million units, consistently surpassing 100,000 units for 6 consecutive months, with a year-on-year growth of 155 percent.

Safety is a top priority for the automotive industry, and B2B auto component manufacturers are instrumental in ensuring compliance with rigorous safety standards. They invest in research and development to create components that enhance vehicle safety, from active safety systems to passive crash protection. Moreover, they stay up-to-date with evolving regulatory requirements, supporting OEMs in meeting complex compliance mandates.

Flexibility and Cost-Cutting Advantages

Additionally, B2B auto components manufacturers are driving innovation in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The trend of consolidating various electrical and electronic systems into a single harness has become a standard practice in the automotive industry. This consolidation simplifies vehicle assembly, improves signal transmission, reduces weight, and enhances overall vehicle performance. Moreover, the use of flexible wires in automotive applications has revolutionised power delivery and signal transmission.

These flexible wires offer advantages such as improved resistance to vibration and enhanced durability, contributing to the overall reliability and longevity of the vehicle’s electrical system. The trend of consolidation and flexible wiring has allowed manufacturers to achieve cost-cutting objectives. By using standardised components and streamlining production processes, B2B manufacturers can deliver high-quality wiring harnesses at competitive prices, benefiting both OEMs and end consumers.

In conclusion, the contribution of B2B auto components manufacturers in supporting OEMs’ innovation in the Indian automotive industry cannot be underestimated. These manufacturers play a critical role in providing tailor-made components, particularly in the automotive wiring harness market.

With the rapid growth of electric mobility and clean energy initiatives, B2B manufacturers are investing in research and development to meet the industry’s evolving needs and contribute to the overall progress of the Indian automotive sector. By recognising and fostering collaboration between OEMs and B2B manufacturers, India’s automotive industry can achieve new heights of innovation and prosperity.

The constant push for advanced, efficient, and reliable wiring harness solutions will pave the way for a greener, technologically advanced future in the Indian automotive landscape. As the demand for electric vehicles and innovative automotive technologies continues to grow, B2B auto components manufacturers will remain indispensable partners in driving OEMs’ innovation and shaping the future of the Indian automotive industry.

The author is the Managing Director of Dhoot Transmission.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.