Audi India inaugurates new Audi Approved: plus facility in Noida

Audi India has inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car dealership in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This pre-owned luxury car showroom is located at plot no. H-10/A, Tower – E, Skymark One, Sector – 98 Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh – 201304.

New Audi Approved: plus facility in Noida

It is worth mentioning that this is Audi India’s 24th Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Under the Audi Approved: plus program, the company offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, the customers can also avail of easy financing and insurance benefits through this program.

Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Audi Approved plus has grown by 53% in the first half of 2023 and we are confident of continued growth in the preowned car segment. There is a rising demand for pre-owned cars and we continue to invest in this business. Audi Approved: plus Noida marks our 24th pre-owned car facility and we are on track to add two more facilities this year.”

Vivek Chand Sehgal, Chairman- Adventure Auto Car India, said, “Our partnership with Audi India continues to grow, and today, we are very happy to announce the inauguration of our latest facility in Noida, catering to pre-owned car customers. This marks yet another significant milestone in our journey together with Audi India. With the addition of this new location, Adventure Auto Car India, in collaboration with Audi India, now has a presence in three major cities of India – Delhi, Kolkata and Noida.”