Assurance Intl and Goodyear to launch new range of filters and batteries

Expected to launch at the end of August 2023, the filters and batteries product line will cater to the needs of multiple vehicles.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Assurance Intl Limited, under the official licensing collaboration with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, has unveiled its new range of filters and batteries that will be manufactured, marketed, sourced and distributed in India as well as in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand markets.

Expected to launch at the end of August 2023, the filters and batteries product line will cater to the needs of multiple vehicles. The batteries will offer increased power, longer life cycles and superior charging efficiency. In addition, the Goodyear automotive filter range will be engineered to effectively remove contaminants, ensuring optimal engine performance and longevity.

Goodyear says that the batteries will have good cranking power and spill-proof design. Goodyear Filters have a specialized range of air, oil, cabin and fuel filters for motorbikes, passenger cars, SUVs, tractors and trucks as well as construction, industrial and marine equipment.

Assurance Intl Limited will expand its distribution and provide after-sales assistance to consumers in Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor – Leste and Vietnam markets.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 10:12 IST

