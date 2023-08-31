Ashok Leyland partners CSB Bank for vehicle financing

Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with CSB Bank to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and CSB Bank to offer customized financial solutions to them.

Under this partnership, CSB Bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The Bank will work towards satisfying the customers’ needs through vehicle loans with easy monthly repayment plans best suited for customers. Moreover, the bank will leverage technology to enhance customer experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Gopal Mahadevan, CFO & Director Ashok Leyland, said, “With the combined strength of CSB Bank , Ashok Leyland, and it’s dealers will now have financing solutions to suit customer needs. The partnership with CSB Bank will benefit customers with financial products, which are specifically tailored for a hassle-free experience. Through our vast network of dealerships, we will be able to provide the best financial solutions to our wide range of commercial vehicle customers”.

Speaking on the partnership, Narendra Dixit, Group Head and Head Retail Banking, CSB Bank said, “With a pan-India presence, the partnership will offer customized offerings to the customers across India including deep geographies. This partnership will enable the bank to grow its portfolio of assets and extend its reach into previously untapped consumer segments.”

The collaboration seeks to provide simpler financing options, a seamless customer experience, and timely assistance to customers. The Sales and Marketing teams of CSB Bank and Ashok Leyland will work together to develop joint marketing and financing programs for mutually furthering the volumes of business.