Ashok Leyland kicks-off drive across India to mark 75-year anniversary milestone

Ashok Leyland has commenced the ‘Dream Drive’ from Bengaluru as part of its 75th-year anniversary celebrations.

The drive is an expedition to various cities and dealerships across India, culminating its manufacturing plants across the nation. As part of the initiative, 10 vehicles will travel the length and breadth of the country on 5 different routes.

Starting from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Leh, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, the drive will travel through key locations around the country. The Bengaluru to Ennore drive was flagged off and the other four ‘Dream Drives’ – Mumbai to Alwar, Leh to Pantnagar, Kolkata to Hosur, and Dibrugarh to Bhandara will follow in quick succession. The drive aims to celebrate the company’s enduring relationship with the nation in many dimensions.

Engaging with stakeholders

Along the way, the OEM will engage with its extensive network of dealerships and gather insights from the years of experience of the commercial vehicle ecosystem.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “The ‘Dream Drive’ represents our renewed pledge to further shape the future of the CV Industry to support India’s economic development for years to come”.

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “The ‘Dream Drive’ is a unique opportunity for us to connect with them personally, and express our gratitude for their unwavering support, and association for seven and a half decades of nation-building.”