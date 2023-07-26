Ashok Leyland Embarks on ‘Manzil ka Safar’ Stallion Drive

Ashok Leyland organise ‘Manzil ka Safar’ Stallion Drive from Kanyakumari to Leh, commencing from July 26, 2023. This drive starts on the Kargil Vijay Diwas is a part of the company’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

This expedition marks Ashok Leyland’s association with the Indian armed forces. This drive will traverse through diverse terrains, challenging mountain passes and landscapes, culminating in the arduous region of Leh. The journey will cover 4000 kilometers.

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “As we commemorate our 75th anniversary, we set out on this journey in honor of the long-standing association with the Indian Armed Forces. The Stallion Drive from Kanyakumari to Leh embodies our commitment to the Indian army. We are proud of our association and we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to break barriers, overcome obstacles and be a trusted partner.”

Amandeep Singh, President LCV, said, “The drive from Kanyakumari to Leh is a symbolic journey of resilience, strength, and unshakable commitment. As Ashok Leyland embarks on the ‘Manzil ka Safar’ Stallion Drive, commemorating 75 years of excellence and our long association with the Indian Army, we forge ahead, embodying the spirit of progress and nation-building.”

Over the years, Ashok Leyland has met mobility requirements of the Indian Army, providing them with reliable vehicles for various operations. During the drive, Ashok Leyland will engage with army veterans, automotive enthusiasts, the general public, and other stakeholders sharing stories of resilience, innovation, and the successful partnership with the Indian Army.