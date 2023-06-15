Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers develop India’s first autonomous electric terminal

Ashok Leyland and Aidrivers, the global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions are partnering to produce autonomous electric terminal trucks to address the net zero emissions needs of the port industry.

The two companies will combine their specialist knowledge and experience to meet the demands of sustainable autonomous transportation in the port industry.

This unique truck model, which will be based on an Ashok Leyland platform and equipped with Aidrivers’ autonomous eco-system, will be produced at Ashok Leyland’s manufacturing facilities.

Orders can be placed now for delivery in 2024, and the inaugural fleet of vehicles is anticipated to be ready for real terminal operations early next year.

Dr N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “We believe this will drive the industry forward in the coming years. We continue to innovate and leverage new technology, and our goal is to be a responsible and sustainable CV manufacturer. Our solutions are aligned with our country’s mission to be a leader in sustainable and environment-friendly mobility technologies.”

Dr Rafiq Swash, Founder and CEO, Aidrivers said, “This ground-breaking AV/EV will set an important standard with milestones for both Net Zero and autonomous automation, and a platform on which we will expand the presence of ‘Aidrivers’ AI-enabled autonomous ecosystem for port operations. We are excited about the possibilities and look forward to working together to create innovative, ground-breaking autonomous electric terminal trucks.”