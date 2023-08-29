Arnab Roy to succeed Ajay Seth as Maruti Suzuki India CFO

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker has announced that the company’s Board has approved the appointment of Arnab Roy as the new CFO with effect from October 16, 2023.

He will succeed Ajay Seth, who shall be superannuating from the post of Whole-time CFO with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2023. Thereafter, he shall continue to be a Member – Executive Board (MEB).

Roy comes with over 26 years of experience with US, British and French MNCs handling all aspects of Finance and accounts. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics and Maths from Ranchi University and further pursued Chartered Accountancy and Cost Accountancy.

He also holds an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore. During his career, he has successfully handled Mergers & Acquisition (M&A) and other growth initiatives like contract manufacturing, licensing, working with investment bankers on potential acquisition opportunities among others. He has been involved in analysing value chains, designing distributor footprints, evaluating channel partners and deciding on optimum channel strategy.

Since January 2022, he was serving as Zone Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Greater India Region covering all Schneider businesses with a business span of around Rs 22,000 crores ($3 billion). He serves as Director in around 12+ Schneider Companies including a listed entity from a governance standpoint and leads a Finance Team of more than 200 people in Greater India Region plus shared services.

He has been serving as Country and Business Unit CFO for last 17 years partnering with the CEO in running the business including evaluating commercial aspers of business decision and regulatory implications. He has in depth working experience in domestic & international taxation and transfer pricing. Along with Finance, he has experience of handling the Sales, HR Admin & IT vertical.