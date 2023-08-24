Arnab Kumar appointed Director of Business Development for Uber India and South Asia

Uber, one of India’s leading ridesharing app, has appointed Arnab Kumar as the Director of Business Development for India and South Asia.

He joins Uber with over 17 years of experience across technology and financial services sectors. Kumar’s professional journey includes building the India operations for Coinbase and leading India fintech investments and strategic initiatives for Prosus (formerly known as Naspers).

Kumar has previously served as the Program Director at NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid contact tracing app. He has also worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. Kumar is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and Indian School of Business Hyderabad and is a CFA charterholder.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Arnab has a strong track record of working across financial services and technology sectors. During his work at NITI Aayog he delivered impact and change at scale. Under his leadership, our business development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities.”

Kumar said, “India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential and I look forward to joining forces with the incredibly talented team at Uber and supporting the company’s growth ambitions in this important region.”

The company says Kumar’s appointment comes as Uber completes a decade of operations in India and is focused on growing sustainable mobility options. With a partnership approach to different stakeholders in the value chain like EV fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers and government bodies, Uber says it has been at the forefront of EV transition in India. Earlier this year, in the largest EV commitment yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform.