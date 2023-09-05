Aptiv opens Technical Center in Pune, India

Aptiv, a global technology company, has announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility for its Technical Center in Pune, India. With a focus on developing safer, greener and more connected mobility solutions, the Aptiv Technical Center will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility in India and around the world.

“India is a thriving economy with great growth potential and a highly skilled talent pool, making it an attractive market for expansion and investment, said Mattias Carlsson, Vice President, Global Engineering, Connection Systems & Electrical Distribution Systems, Aptiv.

He added, “The new Technical Center in Pune demonstrates Aptiv’s commitment to expanding its footprint in India. With our enhanced manufacturing, engineering, and technological capabilities, we are serving leading OEMs in India and playing a key role in fulfilling the growing business needs of our global customers.”

Aptiv employees joined global and regional leadership to inaugurate the Aptiv Technical Center, Pune, celebrating the 66,572 square-foot facility at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park Phase-1, Hinjewadi- Pune. With a strong dedication to research and development, the Aptiv Technical Center, Pune, will be a marquee Engineering Center of Excellence in the region.

Amitabh Mathur, President and Managing Director, Aptiv India & ASEAN, added, “It is exciting to see the continued growth of Aptiv India in the Asia Pacific region and the vital player we have become in the global automotive industry landscape since establishing our presence in India nearly three decades ago. The new facility brings together Aptiv’s broad range of technology, innovation, and capabilities in a modern environment strategically designed to accommodate the needs of its future workforce.”