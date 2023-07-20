Apollo Tyres survey shows Europeans would call RSA instead of fixing a flat tyre

A survey commissioned by Apollo Tyres has found that a clear majority of European motorists would not attempt to deal with a tyre puncture at the roadside themselves.

Only 46% say they would use the car’s supplied spare tyre or inflation kit, compared to 32% that say they would instead call on a vehicle breakdown service for assistance, and 16% who would seek help from a family member, friend or colleague.

Significantly, 11% of the 6,000 motorists polled, said they didn’t even know if their vehicle was fitted with a spare tyre or emergency tyre inflation kit.

Younger drivers and women

Younger people are more likely to say they have never checked whether their car was equipped to deal with a puncture – 16% of those aged 18 to 24, versus 8% of those over 65.

Older motorists are more likely to tackle a repair themselves. The survey found that 52% of motorists aged 55 to 64 would use a spare tyre or inflation kit, compared to 45% of those aged 18 to 24.

Women are less likely to deal with a puncture themselves to continue their journey, with 34% saying they would attempt to use a spare tyre or inflation kit compared to 62% of men.

Yves Pouliquen, Group Head of Sales and Marketing at Apollo Tyres Europe, says “In some situations, it might not be possible for a stranded motorist to contact someone for assistance to deal with a puncture, so it is important that they have the essential knowledge and equipment to continue their journey.”

“Our survey suggests that younger drivers are least likely to tackle a puncture themselves, so it might be very beneficial for guidance to be provided to everyone learning to drive, and for that knowledge to be assessed as part of the test procedure,” adds Pouliquen