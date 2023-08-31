Ansys, Venture Center joins forces for start-up simulation Centre of Excellence

Venture Center, a not-for-profit technology business incubator hosted by CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory, is collaborating with Ansys Software in India, a leading engineering simulation software company, to provide support for technology startups.

As part of the understanding, Ansys will make available a pool of its simulation software licenses to eligible startups, and Venture Center will provide the appropriate computing infrastructure and setup required.

Rafiq Somani, Area VP – India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys said, “The Ansys Startup Program has helped numerous successful startups globally to design innovative products. Startups in the program have benefited in several ways – from accelerating innovation at a limited cost to securing additional funding for future projects. Engineering startups in India have demonstrated strong potential to innovate and scale up for both India and the global market. The Ansys Startup Program provides early-stage startups access to multiphysics simulation software along with the deep expertise of Ansys staff in solving complex problems.”

The Ansys Startup Program provides early-stage startups with access to multiphysics simulation software, coupled with high-performance computing to help them tackle their engineering challenges quickly and cost-effectively. Since the program’s inception, over 1,950 startups from 58 countries have joined the program, spanning the autonomous, high-tech, energy, aerospace & defence, automotive, communications, healthcare, and other industries.

Venture Center is a national award-winning technology business incubator that is dedicated to promoting and supporting technology innovation and technology entrepreneurs/startups. It specialises in supporting technology startups in the areas of materials, chemicals and biological sciences & engineering, and offers a range of services, high-end resource centres and state-of-the-art scientific facilities under one roof.

Since its inception in 2007, Venture Center has supported over 600 entrepreneurs and is home to more than 70 resident startups at any time, making it India’s largest science business incubator.

Dr. Premnath Venugopalan, Director- Venture Center & Head- NCL Innovations said, “Our aim at Venture Center is to empower and enable scientists and engineers in pursuing technology, innovation and entrepreneurship objectives in the Pune region. In 2023, Pune is ranked closely with Chennai and Delhi in terms of startup funding, and Ansys’ multiphysics simulation software, coupled with high-performance computing, is the right technological push for early-stage startups here to be on par with the rest of the country.”