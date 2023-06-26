Ampere to use Salesforce’s solution for sales, service and dealer management

Salesforce, a leading CRM solution provider is collaborating with Ampere, the electric two-wheeler scooter brand under Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), to enhance their stakeholder relationships by delivering customised engagements.

As per the association, Greaves Electric Mobility will leverage Salesforce to power its sales, service, and dealer management systems as it expands its retail footprint nationwide to meet the rising demand.

The EV maker will automate its sales, service and dealer management process using Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, by unifying departments onto a single platform. This it says will enable it to gain a 360-degree view across its stakeholders, including dealer networks and customer journeys. Greaves Electric Mobility will then deliver personalised experiences and strengthen its relationships with data-driven insights.

With Salesforce Service Cloud, the company will transform customer service by giving its employees the tools to deliver better customer experience, enabling them to work faster and be more productive, significantly improving customer satisfaction and reducing costs. Salesforce will also provide Greaves Electric Mobility dealer partners with better dealer management systems to enhance customer experiences in offline and online channels.

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “At Greaves, customer-centricity has always been the driving philosophy as we strive to deliver personalised engagements to each of our customers every day. We are delighted to partner with a Global CRM leader Salesforce, whose reliability, configurability and customisation capabilities have enabled us to integrate Greave Electric Mobility enterprise platforms and empowered us with sharper customer insights and focussed marketing programs to further strengthen our brand loyalty.”

Arun Parameswaran, MD – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India said, “The EV sector is seeing exponential growth with a substantial surge in the demand and acceptance of EV adoption. However, we understand that buying an electric vehicle is a process that needs more awareness and engagement to ensure consumer loyalty. Additionally, it is also important to support the agents and dealer networks, which is essential in boosting satisfaction and winning more businesses.”