Ampere and Readily Mobility collaborates to provide after-sales services

Ampere, an electric two-wheeler brand, Greaves Electric Mobility gets into a collaboration with Readily Mobility, to bring full-stack after-sales services to fleet customers. Readily Mobility will cater to Ampere’s fleet of vehicles, to ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime, and maximum business efficiency.

Via this collaboration, Readily Mobility will be equipping Ampere with round-the-clock services supported by its proprietary technology platform. This will allow access to a seamless and real-time interface on their app and the opportunity to avail assistance.

Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, “We have pledged to realize our motto of #HarGullyElectric. A thorough, holistic, and superlative last-mile user experience is one of the key factors in accelerating the transition to EVs. Ampere, among the leading electric two-wheeler brands in the country, is committed to bringing sustainability to products and its services as well.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Hitesh Sharma, Founder and Global CEO of Readily Mobility, said, “With our service offerings consisting of Doorstep Servicing, Roadside Assistance, Extended Warranty, OEM warranty replacements/repairs, and stock of spares, tires, and batteries, we will create the whole ecosystem under one roof for EVs, to be a prominent stakeholder of EV Market in coming future as a growth simulator.”