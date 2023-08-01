Altigreen to use SAP’s cloud-enabled Enterprise Resource Planning software

Electric commercial vehicle maker Altigreen is using SAP’s cloud-enabled Enterprise Resource Planning software for business transformation by integrating its core business processes into a single unified system.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Arun Maheshwari, CIO, Altigreen, said, “Altigreen had clarity from day one that along with innovative technology, it would use the best systems, tools, and practices as the backbone to deliver value for customer products and hence be on SAP ERP at the earliest. I am extremely pleased to share that Altigreen has now partnered with SAP to adopt RISE with SAP with the end goal of enhancing customer experiences.”

By centralizing data management, RISE With SAP provides multiple business functions. This will help the company better manage complex business processes by giving employees of different departments easy access to real-time insights across the enterprise. As a result, Altigreen will be able to accelerate workflows, improve operational efficiency, achieve faster forecasting and analysis, increase productivity, enhance customer experiences, and ultimately increase profits.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajeev Singh, Vice President- Midmarket & Emerging Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent, SAP, said, “The Indian automotive industry today races towards a new world that is driven by changing consumer preferences and a pivot to a greener world. As calls for a sustainable world grow louder, SAP is committed to working with companies such as Altigreen that’s committed to putting Indian electric mobility on the global stage.”