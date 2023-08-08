Altigreen and Mufin Green Finance have announced a strategic partnership that aims to accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly transportation and promote green mobility solutions worldwide. The alliance is aimed at overcoming financial barriers in transitioning to electric mobility by making affordable financing options accessible for masses.

Altigreen has established a robust offline presence in the market to allow consumers to test drive, make a smart purchase decision and ultimately promote EV adoption in multiple cities. As part of the partnership, Mufin Green Finance will finance a significant number of Altigreen’s electric three-wheelers.

Focus on making electric 3Ws more accessible

Through this collaboration, Altigreen and Mufin Green Finance aspire to drive transformative change in the global transportation landscape. The partnership will focus on making Altigreen’s electric three-wheelers more accessible to individuals, businesses, and fleet operators, fostering widespread adoption of these eco-conscious vehicles.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Shalendra Gupta, Co-Founder and CFO at Altigreen Propulsion Labs, stated, “We are thrilled to team up with Mufin Green Finance in our mission to make green mobility the new norm. Together, we aim to offer affordable and efficient electric three-wheelers that will not only benefit the environment but also empower businesses and communities.”

This partnership aligns perfectly with the shared vision of both organisations to usher in a cleaner, greener future for generations to come. Altigreen and Mufin Green Finance are excited to embark on this journey together and inspire other companies and financial institutions to follow suit in embracing sustainable practices.

Altigreen and Mufin Green Finance will target multiple markets to augment the use of EVs. It is focused on regions with high potential for electric three-wheeler adoption, such as urban areas with significant transportation needs and tier 2 cities where people look for sustainable yet affordable mobility alternatives.