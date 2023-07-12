Altigreen partners Lohum for EV battery recycling

Altigreen, an electric three-wheeler manufacturer has inked a strategic partnership with Lohum, a leading sustainable energy transition materials company to address the critical challenge of sustainable battery disposal in the electric vehicle industry.

The collaboration aims to promote responsible and environmentally friendly practices within the electric mobility sector while minimising the carbon footprint of Altigreen’s EVs.

The partners will establish an innovative framework for achieving Alitgreen’s responsible battery disposal and recycling targets. Lohum as an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) partner registered under India’s Battery Waste Management Rules (BWMR 2022) will enable Alitgreen to seamlessly meet these targets.

Under this partnership, Lohum will recycle end-of-life batteries from Altigreen electric vehicles using its ‘NEETM’ technology, recovering 95 percent of high-purity battery raw materials that can be used to manufacture new batteries. The partnership will enable it to recycle 1 GWh of Altigreen EV cargo vehicle batteries over the next three years, contributing to a significant reduction in battery waste and the efficient utilization of resources.

Dr. Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen said, “At Altigreen, we believe that sustainability is at the core of our mission. This partnership will enable us to responsibly manage the end-of-life batteries from our electric vehicles, reducing waste and minimising the environmental impact of our operations.”

Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO, Lohum said, “We are excited to work with Altigreen Propulsion Labs, a company that shares our vision for a greener and more sustainable future. Through our battery recycling expertise, we aim to support Altigreen in their commitment to circular economy practices and contribute to the overall growth of the EV industry.”