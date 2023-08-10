Akash Passey to take over as ZF India President

ZF Group has announced a change of leadership for its Indian organization. Suresh KV, currently Vice President and Head of ZF Group in India, has elected to step down from the helm of the company and the current President of VECV, Akash Passey, will take over as the President for ZF India.

Suresh KV will continue with the company till October 6, 2023, enabling a smooth transition and support to his successor. Suresh KV started his career with ZF in 2007 when he joined Hansen (a company later acquired by ZF) after various leadership positions in renowned supplier companies in India.

Under his leadership, ZF Group in India grew to 15,400 employees and saw several firsts like the establishment of the ZF Group plant at Chakan, the establishment of the corporate office, the inauguration of a larger facility for ZF Tech Center India, and the growth of the ZF Wind power.

With several highs, he has also steered the company through two major automotive slumps, and the worldwide COVID crisis over the past two years keeping ZF Group in the region on track for growth. Effective September 1, 2023, his successor and President of ZF India will be Akash Passey, currently founding President of the bus division at VE Commercial Vehicles.

With 30 years of rich experience in various leadership positions in India and internationally, at Volvo and Eicher, Akash comes with a sound knowledge of the automotive industry and the Indian market. His experience and background in the commercial vehicles segment will help him further develop the ZF Group´s brand value and revenues in India, and align all divisions onto a solid business growth path.

Dr Peter Laier, Member of the Board of Management of the ZF Group, Production, India Region, Commercial Vehicle Solutions, and Industrial Technology said; “In my short time of working with Suresh KV, he has always set himself apart as a leader with business, people, and company at the heart of his decisions.”

“As an empathetic leader, he played a major role in consolidating ZF Group’s role in the region and set the organization up for its next growth as a technology company. I wish Suresh KV the very best in his future endeavours and appreciate his contribution to the growth of ZF Group in the Region,” added Laier.

“At the same time, I am excited to welcome Akash Passey as the new President of ZF Group India. I am convinced that with his long industry experience in India and abroad, he is the ideal candidate to develop ZF Group in India further and lead the organization to even higher growth and brand recognition.”