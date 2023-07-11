scorecardresearch
Air condition mandate for truck cabins likely from January 1, 2025

Once in effect, all trucks manufactured in India from January 1, 2025 will come with air conditioning system as default.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Cowl Truck
Image for representational purpose only.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued draft notification mandating the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of motor vehicles belonging to N2 and N3 categories, manufactured from January 1, 2025 onwards.

The Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari has been pushing for the cause of making Indian automotive industry including the commercial vehicle segment in par with the developed parts of the world. This policy aims to provide improved working conditions for truck drivers who travel long distances in vehicles without much comfort, including severe heat during summers.

The idea was first floated by the Minister last month in a public forum on how the government was in the advanced stages to introduce the norms.

This move could very well be the first big step in making Indian trucks similar to that of the developed parts of the world. At present, trucks in India (depending on the OEM) are available either with a company-built cabin and body, or are cowl trucks.

Cowl trucks are basically trucks that do not come with a built-up cabin and coach around the vehicle chassis, with coachwork being done by a third-party bodybuilder.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 17:14 IST

