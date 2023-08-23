Adani TotalEnergies partner Evera cabs to develop EV charging infra

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility (ATEL) has announced that it will set up a network of EV charging infrastructure with Prakriti E-Mobility (Evera), an all-electric cab aggregator. The collaboration will feature an integration of 200 EV charging points super hub in Delhi alone.

The strategic partnership is expected to be scaled up across India to encourage decarbonised mobility. The partnership aims to catalyse India’s 2030 decarbonisation target, supported by a rising inclination towards electric vehicles in the cab hailing segment. Through these concerted efforts, ATEL and Evera hope to bridge the existing EV infrastructural gaps in India, targeting key highways, workplaces, and other locations with convenient and fast-charging AC and DC solutions.

Suresh P Manglani, CEO & ED, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility said, “We are already engaged with Evera for operating its cluster hub at Okhla, Delhi. The upcoming hub is strategically located in close proximity to the Delhi International Airport and will support Evera to provide green rides to customers. The hub will include commissioning of approximately 200 EV charging points, which will be a combination of AC & DC chargers.”

The large-sized EV charging station at Samalkha will allow use by other aggregators and individual EV owners to increase cross-utilisation and to improve the EV ecosystem in New Delhi. This model will then be replicated across India.

ATEL and Evera will enable this infrastructure on a revenue sharing model, which becomes strategically resourceful by championing the partners’ individual expertise.

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera said, “This association will foster a user-friendly experience for Evera cab drivers as well as all electric vehicle owners by eliminating anxiety to travel farther distances. We are developing this with the aim to realise a sinewed mobility infrastructure that is green, climate-conscious, and sustainable. We could not be more excited to combine forces with ATEL to propel India’s EV infrastructure that drives electric vehicle adoption among individuals, businesses, and cab aggregators.”