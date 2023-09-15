scorecardresearch
ACMA appoints Shradha Suri Marwah as President, Vikrampati Singhania as Vice President

Shradha is currently the Chairperson and Managing Director for Subros; Vikrampati Singhania, MD, J K Fenner (India).

Written by Express Mobility Desk
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry has announced the appointment of Shradha Suri Marwah, Chairperson & MD, Subros as the new President and Vikrampati Singhania, MD, J K Fenner (India) as the Vice President, ACMA for the 2023-2025 term.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, said, “Shradha Marwah, brings with her a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in the automotive sector. Her visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and deep industry knowledge, will be invaluable to the growth and development of our industry.”, added Mehta.

Shradha Marwah said, “ACMA continuous to play a pivotal role in driving the transformative agenda to ensure our members’ future relevance. Enhancing industry competitiveness and promoting exports, fostering deep localization, driving innovation and R&D, championing sustainability, and advancing diversity and inclusiveness, among others, will be our key thrust areas as we work towards India becoming a global automotive manufacturing hub. We are grateful for the unwavering support and commitment of our government in this endeavour.”

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 06:00 IST

