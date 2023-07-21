ACES has revolutionised the PV segment says Tata’s Girish Wagh at CII CV conclave

The second edition of the CII Indian Commercial Vehicle Conclave took place today at Gurugram, where industry leaders gathered to shed light on the transformative mega trends shaping the Indian Commercial Vehicle (CV) sector.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, emphasized that ACES (Autonomous, Connected, Electric & Shared Mobility), climate change, and digitalisation are the mega-trends and driving forces influencing the future of commercial vehicles in India.

Elaborating further, Wagh highlighted the increasing significance of ACES, which has revolutionised the passenger car segment and is now gaining momentum in the commercial vehicle domain.

He shared that CV players are actively devising their product strategies while keeping ACES in mind, as these innovations hold the potential to redefine the industry’s landscape.

Addressing climate change concerns, Wagh stated that commercial vehicles currently account for around 18 percent of CO2 emissions in the country.

“To support the Government’s vision of achieving Net Zero Green House Gas emissions by 2070, the industry is working diligently on various forms of alternate fuels, with Electric Vehicles (EVs) being one of them,” he said.

Make in India

Underscoring the initiatives such as Make in India, NEMMP, BS-VI emission norms, and the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, Deepak Jain, Chairman, CII Northern Region & CMD, Lumax Industries said, “The initiatives taken by the Government of India have collectively stimulated manufacturing, sales and the usage of commercial vehicles in the country.”

Anjali Singh, Chairperson, CII Haryana & Executive Chairperson, Anand Group, in her address, mentioned that the sector is undergoing massive transformation globally and India is not an exception.

The transformation is pervasive across the industry and much of it is being driven by Industry 4.0 and the continued digitisation of the entire value chain, she added.

In his remarks, Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM & MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles commended the Indian Commercial Vehicle sector’s swift adoption of international sustainability standards.

This includes the use of alternate fuels, increased focus on safety standards, and modernisation in terms of driver comfort and vehicle connectedness.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kalia, MD, Valvoline Cummins suggested that for heavy-duty long haulage vehicles with diverse duty cycles and applications that are not best served by BEV Platforms, Hydrogen seems to be a better choice than battery.

The event brought together experts, thought leaders and stakeholders from the commercial vehicle sector to deliberate on the latest trends and prospects.