ABB to launch 4 new large robot models, 22 variants to support automotive customers

ABB Robotics is expanding its large robot offering with 4 new models and 22 variants, which will offer more choices, increase coverage and improve performance.

The next generation models include the IRB 6710, IRB 6720, IRB 6730 and IRB 6740, suitable for payloads ranging from 150kg to 310kg, with a reach from 2.5m to 3.2m, offering customers greater choice and significant performance and energy efficiency improvements.

Marc Seguara, President, ABB Robotics Division said, “Sustainable production is a major priority of automotive manufacturers, with 78 percent of companies identifying it as important to their business and a further 77 percent identifying it as a priority for their customers, ABB’s four new robots offer 22 variants and energy savings of up to 20 percent, responding to our customer’s needs; offering more choice and greater flexibility for more sustainable production. These new robots will help our customers build resilience across a range of industries including automotive, general manufacturing, foundry, food and beverage and logistics.”

The company says the improved energy efficiency is driven by ABB’s OmniCore controller, and lighter robot design leading to energy savings of up to 20 percent. OmniCore also offers high motion control accuracy. Featuring ABB’s TrueMove and QuickMove motion control technology, the robots can achieve repeatability with a minimum of 0.03mm deviation. These capabilities make the new series of robots ideal for complex tasks such as spot welding, laser welding, screwdriving and riveting, allowing automotive manufacturers to achieve high quality assembly.

“Our new robot range meets the needs of the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry. As manufacturers ramp up production of EVs and batteries, they can choose from a wide range of ABB robots to ensure they have the right variant to handle batteries of varying sizes, from individual cells and modules to complete packages. They can also perform tasks such as high-precision car body assembly and spot welding and enter restricted areas within a vehicle to install seats or dashboards.” said Joerg Reger, MD, ABB Robotics Automotive Business Line.

The new large robots will debut at ABB’s stand at Automatica 2023. They will be working in a fully functional battery production cell on ABB’s stand, performing spot welding tasks, loading and unloading EV-battery tray parts, which are provided by one of ABB’s fully autonomous mobile robots.