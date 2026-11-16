Foreign investors own 15.1% of the value of India’s listed companies, down from 22.1% in March 2014 and the lowest in 17 years. So far this year they have sold a net ₹3 lakh crore of Indian shares, nearly twice the ₹1.66 lakh crore they sold in all of 2025.

The usual explanations are AI, high valuations, oil and taxes. All have some truth. But one reason rarely makes the list, and it has less to do with markets than with how India is governed.

Over the past decade, the institutions that check power in India have weakened, against both their own past and other emerging markets. Foreign investors have noticed.

Why nations fail

In Why Nations Fail (2012), Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson argue that institutions, more than geography or culture, decide which countries get rich. They mean rules that bind the powerful, courts that can rule against the government, a free press and a fair chance for newcomers. Their research on institutions earned them, with Simon Johnson, the 2024 Nobel prize in economics.

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When those institutions weaken, power concentrates and insiders gain at outsiders’ expense. Growth doesn’t stop overnight. It slows, and tends to stay slow.

For investors, this is an allocation question rather than a political one. In our framework, institutional quality ranks alongside growth and valuation in deciding the multiple a market deserves.

Working courts and independent regulators don’t show up in next quarter’s earnings. They show up in what investors will pay today for the next ten years of earnings.

Measuring the watchdogs

So, we built a Watchdog Index. It tracks the referees rather than the players, in five areas: checks on power, independent courts, free expression, free civil society and corruption control.

It combines 13 published measures from four independent sources: V-Dem, Freedom House, the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators and the Economist Intelligence Unit. Each source gets equal weight, every input is public, and we add no judgements of our own.

The key choice is the yardstick. We compare India with its own past, not with Switzerland. Zero means India’s watchdogs are as strong as their 2003–12 average; below zero means weaker. The question is not whether India is a perfect democracy, but whether its watchdogs are sharper or sleepier than they used to be.

India’s state got stronger. Its watchdogs got weaker

From 1996 to 2014 the index barely moved, staying between –0.06 and +0.07. Then it began to fall, reaching –0.42 in 2025. The six weakest readings on record are the last six.

The decline is broad. Of the 12 measures that have moved since 1996, six hit their lowest level in 2025, and for seven, 2025 was one of their three weakest years. Free expression and civil society have fallen most. Last year the courts and the checks on power slipped too.

None of this means the Indian state is weaker. It builds roads, collects taxes and delivers welfare better than it did a decade ago, and the World Bank’s measure of government effectiveness has risen since 2014. S&P’s upgrade in August 2025, its first for India in 18 years, rewarded just that: fiscal discipline, credible monetary policy and strong growth. What has weakened are the checks on the state. A more capable state with weaker watchdogs is exactly the mix Why Nations Fail warns about.

Rating agencies look at the first half of that picture. Foreign equity investors seem to have been watching the second. In the six years to March 2015, they put an average of about ₹1 lakh crore a year, net, into Indian shares. In the eleven years since, the figure has been about ₹6,000 crore a year.

Is it just India?

Many emerging markets have had a rough decade. To separate India’s slide from theirs, we scored every country in the MSCI Emerging Markets index the same way, each against its own past. We used each year’s members, so that hindsight doesn’t pick the peer group, and left India out of the averages.

Until 2014, India moved with the other emerging markets. After that it fell behind.

Taken country by country, emerging markets have slipped too. The average is 0.14 below its norm; India is 0.42 below, three times as far. So about a third of India’s decline is common to emerging markets. Two-thirds is India’s own.

But investors don’t own emerging markets in equal slices. Weight each country as the MSCI index does, and the gap widens. The basket an emerging-market fund actually holds, about 70% of it in China, Taiwan and Korea, is at +0.03, slightly above its norm. Against that benchmark, all of India’s decline is its own.

Of the 24 markets in the index, only Turkey (–0.93), Mexico (–0.69) and Hungary (–0.67) have fallen further. India’s decline is less than half Turkey’s, but still the fourth-largest.

Turkey shows where a deep decline can lead. Its shares trade at 6.7 times forward earnings, roughly a third below the emerging-market average.

At the other end are Taiwan (+0.26) and Korea (+0.06), the two markets at the centre of the AI trade. Both are at or above their norms.

What it costs

A global allocator weighs two things: the expected return, and how far to trust that forecast. When watchdogs weaken, the range of outcomes widens. A regulator may bend, a contract may go unenforced, a court may take years to rule. To hold the same position, investors want a higher return. That extra return is the country risk premium.

Fast growth can pay that premium. On our index, the US fell further than India last year, from –0.30 to –0.44, against India’s –0.33 to –0.42. Investors looked past it because AI is lifting American profits; S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow about 30% this year. India’s earnings are not growing fast enough to win the same benefit of the doubt.

Weaker watchdogs don’t make a market uninvestable. They raise the return investors demand to own it. Without fast earnings growth to supply that return, it has to come from a lower price.

Disclaimer:

Amit Bhartia is the founder of DeLorean Partners and Partner at Willow Run Capital. Aditya Bawari is a portfolio manager at DeLorean Partners. Views are personal.

The Watchdog Index is developed by DeLorean Partners. Sources: V-Dem v16; Freedom House, Freedom in the World 2026; World Bank, Worldwide Governance Indicators (2026 update); EIU Democracy Index 2025; NSE India Ownership Reports (June 2026); NSDL, CDSL and Ministry of Finance (foreign portfolio flows); FactSet; S&P Global Ratings; Türkiye Today. MSCI Emerging Markets membership and weights as known at the start of each year.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.