Indian companies are rediscovering their love for buybacks just as everyone else is being told to rediscover thrift.

The Finance Act, 2026 has helped put repurchases back on the menu. Minority shareholders may find the new regime tidier; promoters, less so. Either way, cash-rich IT and pharma firms are leading the charge, with autos, chemicals and consumer names hovering nearby, all eager to explain that returning cash is the highest form of capital discipline. At the same time, the Prime Minister is urging households to spend wisely on imported luxuries and fuel. Families, in other words, are being told to keep their shock absorbers. Boards seem keen to remove theirs.

The symmetry is not exact. A household delaying a gold purchase is not the same as a board authorising a repurchase. But the underlying principle is similar enough: in a more uncertain world, buffers matter.

On the face of it, the story sounds benign. Large Indian companies have generated strong operating cash flows, and corporate cash piles have swollen sharply in recent years. Many of the firms now announcing buybacks sit on net cash and face only modest near-term capex needs. If anyone can afford to hand money back, it is them. To be fair, buybacks are not wicked. They are conditional. If a company has more cash than it can sensibly use, has already funded the business properly, and finds its shares trading well below conservative estimates of intrinsic value, repurchasing stock can be excellent policy. The problem is that this is a narrow defence, and one that becomes harder to satisfy when the world turns jumpy.

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Insurance vs. Optionality

That is where India now happens to be. Oil is an obvious vulnerability, geopolitics remains unhelpful, and global demand is not exactly radiating serenity. In such conditions, cash is not an awkward lump on the balance sheet. It is insurance. More than that, it is optionality: the ability to fund operations when markets turn stingy, to keep investing when rivals retreat, and to buy assets cheaply when reality punctures the optimism in the slide deck.

The first argument for retaining cash, then, is precaution. Firms with volatile revenues, intangible-heavy assets or cyclical end-markets should not behave as though last year’s free cash flow were a permanent feature of the landscape. That applies rather neatly to many of the sectors now most enthusiastic about buybacks. Indian IT services firms may look like annuity machines in calm times, but they are exposed to Western corporate technology budgets and sentiment. Pharma companies live with regulatory, pricing and export-market risk. Auto and consumer firms ride domestic demand, which can weaken abruptly if inflation, rates or fuel costs bite. Speciality chemicals and cyclicals often mistake a good phase of the cycle for a permanent state of grace. All of them are more vulnerable to a turn than their recent cash generation suggests.

The second argument is historical, which is to say humbling. American airlines spent years using buybacks to flatter per-share numbers and then discovered, when Covid arrived, that resilience would have been a better use of cash. The precise accounting arguments can be disputed; the broader lesson cannot. A company that distributes capital too aggressively in good times does not become more efficient. It becomes more exposed.

Valuation Trap

The standard reply is that cash can be wasted. Quite right. Managers do like war chests, acquisitions, and the kind of corporate ambition that looks splendid in strategy decks and less so in returns on capital. Agency problems are real. But this is an argument for better governance, not for a standing presumption in favour of buybacks. If management cannot be trusted to hold cash wisely, it is not obvious why it should be trusted to repurchase shares wisely — especially when buybacks can just as easily be used to flatter EPS, offset stock-based pay or signal confidence at precisely the wrong price.

That matters because buybacks, properly understood, are not acts of virtue. Buy back overvalued stock and continuing shareholders subsidise the sellers; buy back undervalued stock and the opposite occurs. The trick, therefore, is valuation. And here boards are far less omniscient than their press releases suggest. Companies are generally better at issuing expensive equity than at buying cheap equity. A buyback marketed mainly on EPS accretion is usually not evidence of brilliance. It is evidence that arithmetic remains easier than capital allocation.

What of tax? The new tax rules do make buybacks cleaner and often more attractive for minority shareholders, even as they deliberately raise the cost for promoters. But that means tax no longer answers the capital-allocation question on its own; boards must answer it directly. Repurchases must now justify themselves more squarely on their merits. That raises the bar at exactly the moment many boards appear most eager to lower it.

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So the relevant standard is still Buffett’s, because no one has improved on it. Buy back stock only when two conditions hold together: the cash is genuinely surplus to the business after funding operations, resilience and sensible growth; and the shares are plainly cheap against a conservative view of intrinsic value. In today’s India, with external uncertainty high and the option value of liquidity rising, that combination is likely rarer than the current parade of announcements implies.

None of this means companies should never repurchase shares. It means the burden of proof has shifted. Until boards can show that liquidity is truly surplus and undervaluation truly obvious, buybacks do not look like discipline. They indicate impatience.

The author is a former Executive Director, Nomura India and Current Guest Faculty, India B-Schools

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.