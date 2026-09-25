Diagnostics chain Dr. Lal PathLabs will acquire a 70% stake in SN Genelab, according to a regulatory filing made by the company. The board of directors cleared the deal at a meeting held the same day.

The acquisition will make SN Genelab a subsidiary of Dr. Lal PathLabs once it is completed. The transaction is expected to close by November 30, 2026, the company said in its disclosure to stock exchanges.

Dr. Lal PathLabs-SN Genelab deal

The stake will be bought from SN Gene’s existing shareholders for a cash consideration, the filing said. Dr. Lal PathLabs will pay up to Rs 168 crore for the 70% stake, with an additional performance-linked earn-out capped at Rs 31.5 crore.

The company clarified that the deal does not qualify as a related party transaction. It added that none of its promoters or group companies holds any interest in SN Gene. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the acquisition, the filing said.

SN Genelab revenue and business

SN Genelab was incorporated on December 16, 2013, in Gujarat. It operates in the diagnostics genomics segment.

The company’s turnover has grown over the past three years. It stood at Rs 43.27 crore in FY 2024, rose to Rs 53.36 crore in FY 2025, and reached Rs 57.96 crore in FY 2026, as per the filing.

Dr. Lal PathLabs said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its expertise in genomics. It also intends to broaden its portfolio of advanced diagnostic services through the deal.

About Dr. Lal PathLabs

Dr. Lal PathLabs traces its roots to 1949, when Dr. (Major) S.K. Lal set up a pathology and blood bank service in Delhi. The present company was incorporated in 1995 and listed on the NSE and BSE following its 2015 IPO. It runs one of India’s largest diagnostics networks, built around a hub-and-spoke model anchored by a National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi and a Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata, supported by hundreds of clinical laboratories, patient service centres and pickup points across the country.

The company offers thousands of pathology and radiology tests and has expanded its reach in recent years through acquisitions, including that of Suburban Diagnostics. It is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, with Arvind Lal serving as Executive Chairman and Shankha Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Lal PathLabs share price today

Dr. Lal PathLabs’ share price decreased by 1.44% as of early trade on September 25. The company’s share price increased by 1.02% in the past month. Furthermore, Dr. Lal PathLabs’ share price has increased by 18.75% in the past year.