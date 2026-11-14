Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on Saturday warned that a public listing of Tata Sons could change the group’s traditional business philosophy, with a broader shareholder base eventually placing profits ahead of philanthropy.

“My worry is that listing, which is what some people are proposing, will change the Tata way. And one day, if we have 30,000-40,000 shareholders, profit may take precedence over philanthropy. And I think that will fundamentally change the Tata way of working,” Noel Tata said at the HT Leadership Summit 2026, news agency PTI reported.

Tata Trusts, he said, would play a “constructive role” with regulators and other stakeholders to find a solution that preserves the group’s founding ethos.

Advertisement

Emphasising continuity in the group’s philosophy, Noel said its ownership structure and institutional character had helped preserve its values across generations.

“The owner cannot die, the owner cannot be bought and the owner cannot retire. There is continuity in what happens the Tata way,” he said, PTI reported.

The group has historically combined commercial operations with philanthropy and nation-building, with Tata Trusts playing a central role in its institutional framework.

Noel also added that there was no question about the group’s strategic direction, but added that greater discipline was needed in executing large projects and allocating capital.

“Philanthropy on one hand. Nation building on the other. This is independence of leadership and personalities and this will continue. I do not question the direction of what we have done. I question, sometimes, the delivery of what we are doing,” he said, according to PTI.

ALSO READ Approaching NCLT for board meeting recording an option for Noel Tata: Legal experts

“The question is, do we have the discipline when we execute projects, and not the direction? How will projects with a long gestation period succeed if we don’t have discipline? And how will we allocate capital to those projects?” he said.

Noel Tata’s remarks came as the listing question has become hard to avoid. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently rejected Tata Sons’ September 2026 application to surrender its registration as a core investment company, effectively closing the route the group had pursued to avoid mandatory listing as an upper-layer non-banking financial company. At a September 17 board meeting, Tata Sons decided to begin steps towards listing in line with RBI regulations.

Noel Tata’s position is also contested within the Trusts. Vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, along with other trustees, back a listing.

The case against listing

Tata Trusts controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons – the holding company of the USD 165 billion Tata Group.

While Tata Trusts has opposed a public listing, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its second-largest shareholder with an 18.37 per cent stake, has backed a stock market float to unlock value from its investment.

Besides initiating steps towards listing in line with RBI regulations, Tata Sons board members also approved a fresh five-year term for Chairman N Chandrasekaran, reversing his August decision not to seek reappointment after February 2027. The board approved his reappointment by a 4:1 vote.

ALSO READ Parsi high priest writes to PM over Tata dispute

Power concentration real threat to Tata: Venu, Singh

The Tata Trusts board members are having deep differences over the governance of Tata Sons.

Tata Trusts vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan and other trustees have backed stock market listing of Tata Sons. They argue that listing would subject the holding company to greater public and regulatory scrutiny, institutionalise decision-making and reduce uncertainty over succession and governance in a group whose businesses span multiple sectors.

A public listing could also provide a market-determined valuation of Tata Sons and give investors greater visibility into the financial and strategic decisions of the group.

In a November 11 letter to fellow trustee Darius Khambata, Srinivasan and fellow vice-chairman Vijay Singh cited examples such as Novo Nordisk, Hershey and Demant to argue that companies can remain anchored by charitable foundations while being publicly traded.

The “real threat” to the Tata model lies not in the listing of Tata Sons but in the weakening of collective governance, concentration of authority in a few individuals and erosion of institutional independence, they said.

“A reasoned path to preserving the Tata model within the law would have been of real assistance. In its absence, we ask, with respect, whether the real concern is the preservation of the Tata model, or the preservation of control over Tata Sons by the present leadership of Tata Trusts?” they wrote.