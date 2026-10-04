Real estate developer DLF on Sunday (October 4) announced the complete sell-out of The Aureva, its luxury residential project in Gurugram’s Sector 63, with the project recording sales of approximately Rs 1,985 crore.

The project, positioned in the luxury retirement housing segment, comprises as many as 172 residences and has been designed around wellness, healthcare, hospitality and community living.

Spread across approximately 1.69 hectares (4.17 acres), The Aureva has a total carpet area of more than 37,540 square metres, or over 4 lakh square feet. Its total saleable area exceeds 7.5 lakh square feet, according to the DLF statement.

The project is located along Gurugram’s premium residential corridor in Sector 63, adjoining DLF’s The Arbour. It has connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48, as well as the city’s commercial, educational and lifestyle hubs.

DLF targets growing demand for luxury retirement living

DLF said The Aureva was conceived to cater to homeowners looking for a retirement lifestyle that combines luxury with wellness, convenience, healthcare access and social engagement.

Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said the project reveals the company’s approach to redefining luxury retirement housing in India.

According to Ohri, homebuyers in the segment are increasingly looking beyond conventional markers of luxury and are seeking homes that provide wellbeing, convenience and a sense of community.

“The Aureva represents DLF’s vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India,” Ohri said.

The project brings together residential spaces with wellness, hospitality and healthcare facilities, creating what the developer described as an integrated residential ecosystem.

4 BHK residences with dedicated staff spaces

The Aureva is planned as a standalone G+45-floor tower offering spacious 4 BHK residences. According to the developer’s statement, the homes feature dedicated staff dormitories, private decks, premium finishes and universally accessible design elements aimed at improving comfort, safety and ease of living. Each residence comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

The project also offers residents access to a range of recreational and lifestyle facilities, including a luxury clubhouse, fitness and wellness facilities, an indoor swimming pool, spa, yoga pavilion and meditation centre.

Other amenities include a library, banquet space, landscaped gardens and outdoor gathering areas designed to encourage social interaction among residents.

On-site healthcare forms part of the offering

Healthcare access is a key component of The Aureva’s retirement-living proposition. The development includes a professionally managed medical centre with emergency response support. DLF said the facility is intended to provide need-based healthcare support within the community.

The integration of healthcare infrastructure with residential and wellness facilities is aimed at providing residents with greater convenience and peace of mind as they age.

The project has been designed around three broad principles – wellbeing, independence and community.

Global consultants involved in project

According to its press release, DLF has worked with a number of international consultants on The Aureva. HB Design was involved as the master planner, while SHMA worked as landscape architect. BO Steiber Lighting Design handled lighting design, Hewshott was the acoustics consultant and ESD Global provided sustainability and green-building advisory services.

The developer said the design combines open spaces, curated landscaping, healthcare infrastructure and accessible residences.

Strong response in retirement housing segment

DLF said the project’s complete sell-out demonstrates growing demand for premium, experience-led residential developments in the retirement segment.

Ohri said the response showcased both customer confidence in the DLF brand and growing interest in communities focused on wellbeing and enriched everyday living.

“We believe The Aureva establishes a new benchmark in this emerging category,” he said.

The sell-out also comes at a time when India’s premium residential market has increasingly expanded beyond conventional luxury housing, with developers exploring specialised communities built around lifestyle, wellness and convenience.

Location strengthens premium positioning

The Aureva is situated in Sector 63, one of Gurugram’s established premium residential corridors. Its location provides access to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48, while commercial and lifestyle destinations across Gurugram are also within reach.

DLF said the combination of location, luxury residences, wellness facilities and integrated healthcare infrastructure was intended to create a differentiated retirement-living destination.

The project adds to DLF’s broader residential portfolio as the company continues to focus on premium and luxury housing developments.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects covering over 352 million square feet. The group has approximately 275 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments, along with an annuity portfolio of around 50 million square feet.