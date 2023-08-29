scorecardresearch
ZebPay unveils CryptoPacks to help with crypto portfolios 

From what it’s understood, the feature present elements such as a performance overview

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by ZebPay’s official website, it’s a crypto asset exchange
ZebPay, a crypto asset exchange, has announced the launch of a new feature, CryptoPacks, that will enable crypto enthusiasts to invest in portfolios of crypto assets. 

According to an official release, the BlockBuster pack gives investors exposure to crypto assets with global adoption and market capitalisation. The Metaverse or Layer 1 packs seem to allow users to invest in the potential of projects with blockchain use cases. From what it’s understood, users can access the CryptoPacks feature through ZebPay’s mobile and web applications. 

From what it’s understood, CryptoPacks present elements such as a performance overview, that will allow users to monitor their portfolio’s progress over timeframes. Additionally, its Risk and Reward Rating system is expected to provide perspectives on investment risks and rewards. Reportedly, CryptoPacks ensure risk management and returns by facilitating allocation across crypto assets. Moreover, the feature seemingly offers users a view of profits and losses.

“With the introduction of CryptoPacks, we are looking forward to offering a way to make investment decisions by providing access to portfolios and performance tracking. At ZebPay, we aim to understand the intricacies of crypto investments, and the introduction of the CryptoPacks feature should be a step in our journey to make crypto investments accessible to investors across all experience levels,” Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay, said.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 15:31 IST

