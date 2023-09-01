Worldcoin receives above 9,000 sign-ups in Argentina during a day 

Worldcoin, a human ID project, has secured more than 9,500 Argentine users within a day in August, 2023. The coordinators were able to get members at an average rate of roughly nine seconds for every individual, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Argentina’s Worldcoin coordinators are present in 38 separate places. From what it’s understood, the maximum number of locations happen to be in Buenos Aires.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, post users getting affirmed for their humanness, they are allocated a “World ID” for usage in future mechanisms, to give proof for not being a bot or an artificial intelligence (AI) program. Through an August 31, 2023, post, the group declared that numerous individuals are applying for World IDs, in spite of contention. “There was a significant increase in demand for World ID verifications in countries around the world [after launch],” the post mentioned. It’s believed that the post highlighted that increasing sign-ups resulted in the Worldcoin application to “temporarily become the number one app in Argentina on the App Store.”

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted the sign-up bonus for Worldcoin is 25 WLD, the project’s native token, which is worth nearly 10,239.48 Argentine pesos (ARS). Sources suggest that the project disclosed that it “is fully compliant with all laws and regulations governing biometric data collection and data transfer.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

