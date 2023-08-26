Why is the crypto market down

By Edul Patel

The realm of cryptocurrency has always been little volatile being the nascent one undergoing rapid shifts. However, the recent sluggishness in the crypto market has attracted attention, with several factors contributing to the downward trend.



Diminishing Interest in Bitcoin ETFs



June of this year saw a surge in Bitcoin’s value following BlackRock’s filing for a Bitcoin spot ETF. This move ignited optimism, prompting other major players to follow suit. Consequently, Bitcoin maintained a trading range between US$29,000 and US$31,000 for nearly two months. However, as enthusiasm around ETFs waned, so did the cryptocurrency’s price. The shrinking interest in this investment avenue played a role in the broader downward trend.



Macro Factors Amplifying the Downtrend



Macro forces have been instrumental in shaping the current market dynamics. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates to a 22-year high, aimed at curbing inflation, has cast uncertainty. The possibility of further rate hikes looms, contingent upon the economy’s trajectory. Conversely, the Bank of England’s commitment to sustaining high-interest rates for at least two years adds to the market’s unease.



China’s economic slowdown compounds the situation, raising concerns about potential yuan devaluation. This prospect is seen as a measure to bolster the country’s economy. In essence, these macroeconomic developments have not only impacted the cryptocurrency sector but have reverberated across other markets, including the global stock market.



The SpaceX Effect and Bitcoin’s Plunge



Bitcoin, the cornerstone of the crypto market, held its ground above the US$29,000 mark. However, on August 19th, it dipped to the US$25,000 level following the news of Elon Musk’s SpaceX writing-off around $373 Million of its Bitcoin holdings. This news sent shockwaves through the market, triggering a cascade of sell-offs.



Outcome



The confluence of these factors has undoubtedly contributed to the market’s recent slump. However, the crypto landscape remains resilient, characterized by its ability to rebound from adversity.



Expectations Ahead

On a longer timeframe, the current phase appears to be the last leg of dip and consolidation before a price surge ahead. Although, the macro-economic scenario needs to be favorable to aid the momentum. The market needs a breather before a big pump. And the current scenario appears to be the much needed breather. Although BTC did fall to around the $25,000 mark, the dip didn’t last. It suggests that bears are losing their strength and that allows the bulls the much needed momentum. However, it will come to realization only when the bears are nearly exhausted. A few positive events could ignite that momentum. It’s not a question of whether it will happen, but rather when will it happen.



Conclusion

While the recent downturn might test the mettle of market participants, it’s essential to remember that cryptocurrencies have historically displayed remarkable resilience. As regulatory landscapes evolve, technological innovations advance, and global economic conditions transform, the crypto market’s trajectory will continue to be shaped by a multitude of factors. Understanding and adapting to this dynamic interplay is key for both seasoned investors and those new to the world of cryptocurrency.

The author is co-founder and CEO, Mudrex

