What does DevOps do for development and IT operations?  

In today’s digital world, development and operations (DevOps) are believed to enhance connections between development and IT operations. Experts believe DevOps can help organisations upgrade as per the market, maintain system stability and reliability, and reduce recovery time in case of any potential threats. While adopting DevOps automates data transactions through technology, cyber resilience helps to identify an organisation’s objective and critical assets, such as information, systems, services and potential threats, enhancing the DevOps structure. “ Cyber resilience can help organisations lessen the impact of cyber threats and minimise disruptions during and following an attack. This strategy eventually promotes collaboration and the sharing of knowledge among diverse stakeholders, facilitating the swift distribution of threat intelligence and valuable insights,” Vaibhav Tare, VP and Chief Information Security Officer, Fulcrum Digital, a global boutique AI organisation, told FE-Transform-X.

DevOps influence the exchange of data throughout its plan, development, delivery, and operation phases. Each phase is interconnected and can impact others if any one of them is disrupted. India witnessed a 133% rise in ransomware attacks and a 311% increase in Internet-of-Things attacks, according to the 2023 Mid-Year Cyber Threat Report by SonicWall, publisher of cyberattack intelligence and ransomware data. Industry experts believe about 80% of security incidents happen due to a few missing elements that can be addressed through modern security approaches, such as cyber resilience.

During its plan and development phase, DevOps ideates and defines functions that need to be executed automatically. In spite of aiming for zero downtime while reinforcing security and governance, the automation of processes is expected to result in insecure authentication of the users. About 84% of private sector organisations were hit by ransomware attacks which eventually resulted in a loss of business or revenue, as per insights from the State of Ransomware 2023′ report, by Sophos, a cybersecurity platform. “ Cyber resilience enables organisations to quickly identify evolving threats, and minimise downtime and data breaches, among others. This eventually, enhances the delivery and operational phases of DevOps,” Sunil Sharma, VP, Sales India, SAARC, Sophos, a cybersecurity platform, explained.

Companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) use DevOps to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, using application code, automating software release processes and monitoring application and infrastructure performance.“Today service providers are expected to advertise their ability to protect the users and consumers through cyber resiliency measures to build confidence of the users to do business with them and thereby directly enhancing revenue and profitability,” Shuja Mirza, director, solutions engineering, NetApp India, a global cloud-led software company, said.

Industry experts believe with DevOps, enterprises are technologically transforming each process and department as well as the points of interaction with their customers and stakeholders. This is believed to have created a complex technology landscape with vast internal and external connections. “ Cyber resilience can reduce the gaps in security monitoring coverage and integration with the help of multi-factor authentication. Subsequently, compliance becomes smoother, as resilient systems inherently incorporate security measures. This foundation of resilience can drive innovation, as teams can focus more on strategic initiatives during the planning and development phase of DevOps,” Neelesh Kripalani, CTO, Clover Infotech, an IT service and consulting firm, concluded.

