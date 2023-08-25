What are Kubernetes, and how can it bring out the ‘true’ potential of cloud computing

Global software landscape seems to be going through a series of developments, with the influence of cloud and virtualisation technologies. Due to advancements of these technologies, other technologies such as containerisation, which refers to a software distribution mechanism based on an application’s code, has also started to hit the market. Among different containerised mechanisms, Kubernetes is considered to have gained importance for different use cases.

According to ClickIt, an engineering and information technology company, Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration appliance to provide different applications. The company also stated that Kubernetes was created by Google to handle mass container applications, which was then granted to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2014. “I view Kubernetes as a transformative technology. It can streamline operations, enhancing efficiency in deploying and managing applications. Its scalability can ensure the ability to meet demands,” Ranjan Chopra, MD and CEO, Team Computers, an information technology (IT) company, told FE TransformX.

From what it’s understood, Kubernetes can benefit the cloud computing sector through multi-cloud and hybrid cloud techniques. Data by Red Hat, an enterprise software company, highlighted that Kubernetes help with containers’ operating using physical or virtual machines (VMs). Furthermore, the company mentioned that innovators can build cloud-based applications through Kubernetes patterns, along with managing application deployments, segregating containers among different hosts, mending and helping stateful applications to work, among others. As per Google Cloud, a cloud computing platform, advantages associated with Kubernetes include infrastructure abstraction, automated applications, and service health surveillance.

“I believe Kubernetes benefits the cloud computing ecosystem by providing a way to manage containerised applications from edge to multi-cloud to the data centre, offering portability and flexibility to choose the right cloud service for each workload. Overall, Kubernetes can help organisations improve agility, scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of cloud computing environments,” Rahul Jha, senior director, cloud and infrastructure services, Visionet Systems Inc, a digital technology company, said.

Numbers provided by SkyQuest Technology, a market intelligence firm, showed that global Kubernetes market is expected to reach $9.69 billion by 2030, at a 23.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2023-30. It’s also been noted that North America will dominate this sector because of the presence of market participants such as Alert Logic, StackRox, among others. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is expected to clock maximum market growth during the predicted timeline, due to the presence of countries such as India, China and Japan. Experts believe that factors such as increasing demand for cloud services will enhance this sector’s growth, whereas mitigation of cloud resources will restrict it. As per harpoon, a no-code Kubernetes platform, expenses associated with Kubernetes utilisation can be segregated into cloud costs, on-premise costs, software and licensing costs, and labour for functioning. The platform stated that total Kubernetes cost is $213,600 for a startup, $512,000 for a small business, $1,990,000 for a mid-market, and over $23 million for an enterprise.

A report published by Markets N Research, a market research firm, companies which should be leading the Kubernetes space include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Oracle, among others. To conclude, Kubernetes is predicted to be a contributor towards a serverless solutions’ future in years to come. “In 2023 and beyond, we can expect Kubernetes to continue evolving as a foundational technology in cloud computing. It should continue to adapt to trends, such as streamlining deployment of GPU-driven applications for Generative AI and machine learning, edge computing and serverless architectures. Furthermore, it can become an enabler of portability and multi-cloud strategies, allowing organisations to leverage cloud environments,” Mohammed Imran K R, CTO, E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud computing platform, concluded.

