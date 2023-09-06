WazirX partners with TaxNodes to help Indian users with crypto taxation

WazirX, a cryptocurrency exchange, has streamlined tax filings for Indian crypto investors through its collaboration with TaxNodes. The collaboration aims to address complexities of crypto taxation.

According to an official release, the collaboration has extended its reach to encompass more than 1,000 Indian cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur. Reportedly, the platforms conducted sessions, webinars, contests, and published educational blogs.

“Our partnership with TaxNodes aims to underscore our commitment to the Indian crypto community. As we guide investors through the complexities of tax regulations, it intends to exemplify our dedication to ensuring their financial journey,” Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX, emphasised.

