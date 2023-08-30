Users doubt AI firms for unethical use of the technology:Report

According to a new Salesforce survey, users are developing a “trust gap” with companies using artificial intelligence. It is believed that many have raised concerns about the potential unethical use of the technology.

Sources revealed that on August 28, 2023, Salesforce, a customer relationship software firm, published survey results from about 14,000 consumers and firms in 25 countries. The report is expected to suggest that about three-quarters of customers are concerned about the unethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cointelegraph added.

As per insights from the report more than 40% of the surveyed users do not trust companies to use AI ethically. Supposedly, about 70% mentioned that it is important for companies to be trustworthy as AI technology develops.

Also Read DoorDash to include AI-powered customer service

Furthermore, Salesforce is believed to have mentioned that the respondents have become less open to using AI in comparison to last year, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn