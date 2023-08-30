scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Users doubt AI firms for unethical use of the technology:Report

About three-quarters of customers are concerned about the unethical use of AI

Written by FE Digital Currency
Salesforce is a customer relationship software firm
Salesforce is a customer relationship software firm

According to a new Salesforce survey, users are developing a “trust gap” with companies using artificial intelligence. It is believed that many have raised concerns about the potential unethical use of the technology.

Sources revealed that on August 28, 2023, Salesforce, a customer relationship software firm, published survey results from about 14,000 consumers and firms in 25 countries. The report is expected to suggest that about three-quarters of customers are concerned about the unethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cointelegraph added.

As per insights from the report more than 40% of the surveyed users do not trust companies to use AI ethically. Supposedly, about 70% mentioned that it is important for companies to be trustworthy as AI technology develops.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, Salesforce is believed to have mentioned that the respondents have become less open to using AI in comparison to last year, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 09:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS