Understanding Generative AI’s applications in manufacturing

Generative AI applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have been making headlines thanks to their ability to automate and generate complex and creative outputs. But while mainstream conversations have revolved around applying this new technology to creating video, music, text, and programming code, Generative AI is also poised to revolutionise and accelerate efficiency in the manufacturing industry.

To understand Generative AI’s potential to transform manufacturing, it’s important to distinguish its use cases from existing AI technologies employed by the industry today. And while the potential benefits are multifold, the relative novelty of this technology also presents challenges that must be navigated carefully to ensure its successful integration into manufacturing operations.

What makes Generative AI different?

AI technologies have been implemented by the manufacturing sector for decades now. One of the earliest examples was in the 1970s when rudimentary forms of AI were used to control and coordinate machining operations, enabling greater precision and efficiency in the manufacturing processes. Since then, AI has been used by the industry for applications ranging from analysis to automation and forecasting, often in combination with machine learning (ML) and internet of things (IoT) technologies.

For example, AI algorithms have been used for quality control and predictive maintenance, analysing sensor data, images, and other relevant parameters to predict and detect defects or anomalies. AI technologies have also been integral to robotics and automation in manufacturing, enhancing productivity and reducing human error. AI models are also utilised for demand forecasting, analysing historical sales data, market trends and external factors to predict demand and enable better inventory management and production planning for manufacturing businesses.

In contrast, Generative AI is a subset of AI that utilises unsupervised machine learning algorithms to create new content from vast amounts of data. Unlike traditional AI and ML applications that are primarily focused on pattern recognition and prediction based on historical data, Generative AI has the ability to generate entirely new outputs based on learned patterns and rules. These unique features are opening new possibilities for optimising and driving efficiencies in existing manufacturing processes.

How Generative AI can unlock efficiencies in manufacturing

Today, industries such as supply chain management, transportation and logistics, retail, and manufacturing are embracing generative AI due to its ability to automate tasks, enhance efficiency, and provide valuable insights. While applications of this technology in manufacturing are still nascent, the possibilities could be game-changing. Some use cases include:

Product development: Given its ability to generate designs based on specific requirements and constraints, Generative AI can fuel innovation and accelerate the product development cycle. Manufacturers can provide parameters such as desired specifications, materials, and manufacturing constraints, for instance, and let the AI system generate new design options, iterate on existing designs, or even propose entirely novel solutions in a short period of time, reducing operational costs and improving efficiency.

Generative AI has the potential to accelerate supply chain processes while making them more efficient, cost-effective and responsive. Markets like Asia, for example, have intricate and extensive supply chains, involving multiple countries and stakeholders. Generative AI can not only analyse diverse data sources like market trends, customer demand, and logistics information but generate optimised plans for demand forecasting, inventory management, and logistics planning. Process optimisation: Generative AI has the ability to simulate and explore various scenarios to identify the most efficient configurations – leading to more optimised processes across manufacturing. It can assist in predictive maintenance, for example, by generating synthetic data to train models for anomaly detection or failure prediction. It can also help manufacturing companies identify opportunities for sustainable practices and optimise manufacturing processes to reduce waste, energy consumption, and emissions.

Anticipating Challenges in Generative AI

Despite the opportunities generative AI offers, it’s important for manufacturing businesses to address challenges that come with its adoption.

For example, Generative AI models are only as good as the data they are trained on. If the data is incomplete or biased, the generated outputs will inherit the same traits. It is also possible for AI generated outputs to be unexpected, complex and flawed in their design – which can hamper productivity instead of improving it. This lack of control can be problematic in manufacturing, where precision, consistency, and quality are crucial. As a worst case, Generative AI can also unintentionally generate designs or products that are unethical or pose safety risks.

A generated design may also inadvertently lead to plagiarism or copyright infringement due to the nature of it being trained on large data sets that are publicly available. Without clear guidelines and policies, it may be risky to use Generative AI in situations that involve proprietary information or innovation.

The Integration of Generative AI into manufacturing processes also often requires significant investments in technology, infrastructure, and skilled personnel. Over-reliance on such technologies without proper backup plans or manual interventions can make the manufacturing process vulnerable to disruptions, system failures, or cybersecurity threats that could result in costly downtime, technical issues and production delays.



Ushering in a new era of Manufacturing

Regardless of challenges, the current rate of Generative AI innovation has the potential to accelerate transformation in manufacturing – whether that’s improving productivity, optimising processes, or fostering sustainable practices. While the full realisation of these applications is an ongoing process, several industry players are already enabling broader access to Generative AI technologies – a trend that is likely to continue.

Transformation is imminent, and manufacturing companies have everything to gain. With its creative and adaptive capabilities, Generative AI is posed to be a powerful tool for innovation and pushing the boundaries of traditional manufacturing practices.

The author is vice-president – marketing, strategy and compliance, RS India

