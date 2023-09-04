scorecardresearch
UK officials to hold a global meet around AI-based concerns 

According to Cointelegraph, SITC has emphasised on Britain’s correlation with countries having the same democratic virtues

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, the gathering will summon Group of Seven officials
United Kingdom’s (UK) members of parliament (MPs) have suggested the government to cooperate with democratic forces. The reason behind this development is to manage artificial intelligence’s (AI) mishandling, to drive London’s importance in this technology’s progress, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (SITC), a UK government’s advisory unit, has emphasised on Britain’s correlation with countries having the same democratic virtues through a report. From what it’s understood, this partnership intends to protect AI against malicious actors, whether state-affiliated or not.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Rishi Sunak, UK’s Prime Minister, aims to host a summit in November, 2023. It’s believed that the summit’s theme is to create AI-oriented regulations, to enable UK to become a hotspot for the AI sector. Going by the report, it has highlighted AI’s capability to outspread deepfakes, along with bad actors using it to augment new chemical and biological weaponry. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the government has held discussions around China’s addition to the November summit. Reportedly, the gathering will summon Group of Seven officials, as well as industry supervisors. Sources suggest that the government has been recommended, by the SITC report, to develop an AI bill for discussion during the forthcoming parliament panel on November 7, 2023.  

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 11:04 IST

