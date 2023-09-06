UIDAI collaborates with technology industry partners at GFF 2023

This year UIDAI showcased its improved Face Authentication facility, powered by AI and ML engines, developed entirely in-house, under the theme of “reimagining Aadhaar #authentication” at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

As part of GFF 2023, the UIDAI also facilitated an industry meet-up under the theme “reimagine Aadhaar #together” with executives of various fintech firms and associated ecosystem partners, with the intent to explore opportunities to collaborate, co-innovate and enable wider adoption of Aadhaar.

With an added focus on innovation, the UIDAI also presented the roadmap to enable innovation within a new Sandbox environment and a dedicated state-of-the-art Innovation Lab at the UIDAI Tech Centre to facilitate R&D and innovation.

This was yet another step by team UIDAI to encourage all academia and industry partners to work closely together for resident enablement towards secure, seamless and inclusive usage of Aadhaar.

